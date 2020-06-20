Some angry delegates at the Ablekuma North Constituency have refused to vote in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries currently underway.

According to Adom TV’s reporter, Harriet Osei Achiaa, the delegates were livid over the late submission of the delegates’ album to be used for voting in the primary.

The album, as explained by the delegates, was supposed to be ready a week to the day of voting and made available to delegates for examination.

But it was rather brought in by the Electoral Commission official just this morning as voting was about to commence.

The delegates suspect foul-play and claim names of some 104 delegates have been omitted from the register.

“The album that is supposed to be used for the voting was brought in just this morning, when it was supposed to be ready a week before today, we suspect that 104 names of some delegates have been omitted from the album that was why the album delayed,” one of the agitated delegates said.

Until the delegates peruse the album to confirm that all the names of delegates are present, they have vowed not to vote in the primary.

The parliamentary candidates contesting for the seat are: Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie, John Kojo Agbotey, Kwadwo Poku Adjei-Baruwah and Sheila Bartels.