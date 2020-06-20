The Ghana Police Service says it is ready to provide security for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary primaries which come off on June 20.

“Respective Regional Police Commanders are being supported by the National Headquarters to provide maximum security in this area of operation,” a communique from the police said.

The police urged the party delegates and other supporters “to observe the rules governing the exercise and arrangements made by the Police.”

“Any person who may have any grievance must resort to due processes at seeking redress,” the communique cautioned.

“Police expect full compliance with the mandatory wearing of face mask, face shield or any other face covering that covers his or her nose and mouth completely in the course of the exercise.

“It is our hope that organisers will also be mindful of the necessary hygienic protocols to stop the spread of the Covid-19 in Ghana.”

Speaking to Roland Walker on JoyNews’ AM Show Friday, Director of Elections of the NPP Evans Nimako said the party is also ready to conduct the primaries in line with Covid-19 protocols.

NPP ready for Saturday

Face masks and veronica buckets will be provided for washing of hands at the voting centres across the country, Mr. Nimako said.

The party is holding the primaries in Constituencies where they have sitting MPs, having held same in the so-called orphan constituencies in 2019.

Voting, according to the NPP starts at 7:00 am and ends at 1:00 pm when counting is expected to begin at all centres.

Wishing all candidates well in the elections, President Akufo-Addo said: “on Saturday, there will be no individual winners, neither will there be losers. It is the NPP that must emerge stronger, united, and victorious.