The Asante Akyem South Constituency executives have called on party delegates and executives to endorse the candidature of the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the area.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives said the move would send a strong signal to opposition parties about the strength of the party ahead of the December 7, general election.

Lawyer Kwaku Asante Boateng, the MP for the area, is expected to contest in the primary with other candidates; Bice Osei- Kuffour (Obour), Edmond Oppong-Peprah, William Yamoah and Eric Amofa.

Speaking to Adom News, the Communications Officer for Asante Akyem South Constituency, Adams Morphy explained development projects in the constituency placed the incumbent MP above any candidate.

He urged party faithful to remain united and ensure that they maintain the incumbent MP on Saturday, June 20.

Meanwhile, a total of 746 delegates are expected to vote.