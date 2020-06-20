The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has cautioned against the use of dexamethasone for the prevention of the novel coronavirus disease.

This comes after researchers announced that a drug called dexamethasone has been found to reduce the risk of deaths among ventilated Covid-19 patients by around 33 per cent.

A team of scientists working on the Recovery Trial at Oxford University found that the drug was also successful in treating patients receiving oxygen, reducing deaths by up to 20 per cent.

However, the FDA, in a statement, cautioned the drug should be used under medical prescription and supervision.

“Dexamethasone is a corticosteroid and is classified as a Prescription-Only-Medicine and should only be prescribed and used under medical supervision in COVID-19 or for any other disease,” it said.

Read the full statement below: