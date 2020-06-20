The timely intervention of the security detail at the residence of the Sunyani East NPP constituency Chairman, Musah Damtarrh and two others prevented a mayhem.

The three were allegedly attacked at gunpoint by three well-known followers of Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the MP for Sunyani East.

The incident happened at about 2:00am today.

According to Joy News sources, Mr Damtarrh and the two others were returning from the Residency in Sunyani when Asare Atua, Asoma Salia popularly called Tupac and one other person holding pistols and other offensive weapons suddenly emerged from a parked vehicle towards them.

The assailants who threatened to “finish them” did not give any reason for attacking them.

The three persons under attack persistently cried for help and this attracted the security guards at the Residency who came to their rescue.

The guards accompanied them to their homes only to realise another group of assailants had laid ambush waiting to attack them again.

As a result, the security guards escorted them to the nearby Police Station for their own safety.

The police say they are investigating the issue.