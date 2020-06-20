Voting was briefly disrupted at the Bantama Cultural Centre in the Ashanti region when an agent sought to prevent a delegate from casting his ballot.

According to the report, the agent representing current Member of Parliament for the Constituency, Daniel Okyem Aboagye prevented the Constituency Treasurer from voting on the grounds that his status as an official of the Foreign Affairs Ministry does not qualify him to vote, even though his name was found in the album being used for the election.

NPP Primaries: Mike Oquaye Jnr donates motor tricycles to Dome Kwabenya constituency office

The situation led to a scuffle which witnessed some blows and slaps being dished out at the polling station.

The reporter, however, indicted that security personnel in the constituency were quick to resolve the situation which could have escalated allowing the treasurer to finally cast his ballot.

Your #ElectionHQ is on fire!!! Blows and Punches flowing like a river in Bantama. JOY 99.7 FM AND JOYNEWS are the places you want to be. Don’t be told. pic.twitter.com/QpvtyuZrL9 — Evans Mensah (@Nuetey) June 20, 2020

The New Patriotic Party is today, June 20, 2020 holding parliamentary primaries in some 101 constituencies across the country. Polls opened at 7:00 am and is expected to close at 1:00 pm.