The New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries currently underway in the Ashanti Region – the party’s stronghold – have been bedeviled with some challenges.

The main challenge has to do with the non-availability or in some cases ‘tampered’ album of delegates meant to vote in the primaries.

The main issue raised by some of the agitated delegates was the omission of the names of some delegates from the album.

Others also asserted that they suspected foul play as the delegates’ album, which was supposed to made ready to delegates at least a week to the voting, was made available just minutes to the commencement of the voting.

Voting areas such as Adansi Asokwa and Asante Afiduase in the Ashanti Region have been reported to have faced such challenges over the delegates’ album.