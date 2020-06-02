The International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) will not reopen its church premises despite a directive that religious bodies can resume in-person services.

In a communique to pastors and local assemblies, the church’s Presbytery said all of its branches are to remain closed until further notice.

“No ICGC local assembly shall be opened to run in-person church services until so advised by the Presbytery,” it said.

