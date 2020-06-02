The Ministry of Education has asked all boarding schools to make provisions for all final year day-students to be in a boarding house as one of the enhanced safety measures taken to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 as the government eases restrictions on social gathering.

Following the president’s Sunday announcement to gradually ease restrictions on social gatherings, the various stakeholders including the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs and the Ministry of Education have given specific directives to this effect.

Education Minister, Dr Mattew Opoku-Prempeh, addressing the press Tuesday indicated schools will be reopened under some strict measures, mentioning the need for all day-students in Senior High School (SHS) to be made boarding students as one of the measures.

While reiterating that SHSs will reopen on Monday, June 22 for only final year students and SHS 2 Gold track students, he instructed that day students be housed in their schools.

“All day students in boarding school will be accepted as boarders”, he said.

“That means all schools that are operating as boarding schools as well, those day students would have been accepted as boarders,” he explained.

And for typical day schools, he noted that “there will be enhanced protocols to take care of the children.”

Other measures put in place for the reopening of the SHS include the following:

Re-opening on Monday June 22, 2020

Final Year Students (SHS 3) and SHS 2 Gold Track Only

Six Weeks of Academic work then five weeks for WASSCE

All classes to be split – No more than 25 students in a class

Day schools will have enhanced daily health protocols

Dining will be in batches in boarding schools

NO visitors Allowed

Schools are unavailable for religious activities

No Sports and sporting events.