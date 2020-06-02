Education Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has said his ministry will work with teacher unions to resolve controversies arising out of the Public Universities Bill.

Contrary to concerns that the bill will curtail freedom in public Universities, the minister said the bill rather reinforces freedom [in academia].

The new Public Universities Bill being introduced by the government, through the Education Minister, is seeking, among other things, to regulate the activities of public universities under one law.

It is seeking to change the structure of the governing councils of the public universities, with a majority of members being appointed by President Akufo-Addo.

But the teacher unions have kicked against the Bill, insisting it will prevent academic freedom.

But setting the records straight on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, the minister said the Bill was in the interest of the universities.

He said the government does not have any interest in stifling academic freedom in public universities.

“Definition of academic freedom is enshrined in the bill so I don’t know why people are worried. Government has no plans to dictate to the universities,” the Education Minister explained.

Hon. Opoku Prempeh maintained that the focus of the bill was to bring all public universities together under one policy, properly regulated under a well-defined scope of operation as has been done in other democracies across the world.