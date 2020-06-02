Former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Council, Gifty Kekeli Klenam, has donated towards the construction of an 80-seater water closet (WC) toilet facility in some communities in the Lower West Akim constituency.

Hon Klenam who was also a parliamentarian for the area has also donated 24 hand washing basins to the communities.

Beneficiary communities include Asamankese Old Zongo, Asamankese Amanfrom, Asamankese Anum and Osenae all in Lower West Akim constituency.

According to her, the items are aimed at supporting the construction of a 20-seater WC toilet facility for each of these towns.

Below is a video and some photos of her donating the items: