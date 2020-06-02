The Forum of Former Heads of State and Government in Africa has condemned the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, United States of America.

The Forum, in a statement, called on African countries to “raise a strong protest” against Mr Floyd’s murder.

The former African presidents also demanded that the “perpetrators of this crime and all other crimes of this sort be punished in the strongest terms.”

The statement signed by former Beninese President, Nicéphore Soglo, read: “What level of cruelty must you reach that the entire world finally wakes up?

“Who would dare here, their face visible, to treat in such a way a European, an Arab, an Israeli, an Indian, a Chinese, a Japanese, an Argentinian, etc.? Enough is enough.”

The African Union Commission has already made similar condemnation of the murder of Mr Floyd. He died shortly after he was pulled from his car by police officers during his arrest. A white officer then knelt on his neck for almost eight minutes during an altercation.

He later passed out and died in hospital which has sparked outrage across the United States and beyond with calls for justice for him.