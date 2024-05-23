The life and unjust murder of George Floyd will be documented in an upcoming biopic.

According to Deadline, the film, titled Daddy Changed the World, will come to the big screen via production companies Radar Pictures, 8 Queens Media and Night Fox Entertainment, with Floyd’s daughter, Gianna, and her mother, Roxie Washington, serving as executive producers.

Although the project doesn’t yet have a director, attached to the film is screenwriter Gregory R. Anderson (Stomp the Yard).

In addition to chronicling the imperfection of Floyd’s life, it will also tackle his brutal 2020 death at the hands of former officer Derek Chauvin, and the global protest movement it sparked. Shortly before his passing, Floyd repeatedly yelled out, “I can’t breathe,” which has since become a slogan of the Black Lives Matter movement.

While centring Floyd’s journey, Daddy Changed the World will also be a “gritty drama of a man and his community thrust into the fiery light of history.”

“We are excited the world will see the real, jovial, and loving George we know. This film will humanize him, embody the essence of his life, and hopefully reignite efforts to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. It’s time for justice and equality for all,” Washington said in a statement.

She continued, “We need to make changes swiftly. No other child should lose their father like Gianna did. We thank everyone who stood with us and protested. George’s legacy will live on through this film.”

