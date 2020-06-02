The wife of Derek Chauvin, the dismissed police officer who knelt on George Floyd’s neck during his arrest, has filed for divorce, her lawyer said.

Kellie Chauvin said on Friday night she would split from her husband, who’s been charged with murdering the 46-year-old black dad in Minneapolis.

Mr Chauvin’s legal team at Sekula Law Offices said the former Mrs Minnesota is “devastated” by Mr Floyd’s death and that her “utmost sympathy” is with his family.

“This evening, I spoke with Kellie Chauvin and her family. She is devastated by Mr Floyd’s death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy,” read the statement from Sekula Law Offices.

“While Mrs Chauvin has no children from her current marriage, she respectfully requests that her children, her elder parents, and her extended family be given safety and privacy during this difficult time,” it said.

Her divorce announcement came hours after police arrested Mr Chauvin in Minneapolis and charged him with third-degree murder in Mr Floyd’s death.

The 44-year-old was taken into custody four days after disturbing arrest footage showed him kneeling on the black man’s neck as he pleaded for his life.

Hennepin County Attorney, Mike Freeman, said Mr Chauvin could face more charges.