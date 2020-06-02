Ex-President Jerry John Rawlings has made a condemning assessment of President Donald Trump amid the continuing anti-racist protests in the United States of America over the murder of George Lloyd.

Mr Floyd, 46, died after a police officer pressed his knee into his neck for eight minutes despite saying ‘I can’t breath’.

His death has led to outrage and protests across the North American continent.

President Trump has, thus, been heavily criticised for his poor handling of the ongoing protests and for the statement he made that when the looting starts then the shooting starts.

ALSO:

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count jumps again with 2,986 recoveries

Sharing his opinion, Mr Rawlings posted this on Twitter:

It is heart-warming to see Americans react the way they are to the unfortunate incident. A shameful and unfortunate circumstances such as this could have afforded Trump a grand opportunity to rescue his image a little, but trust him to totally screw it up! — Jerry John Rawlings (@officeofJJR) May 29, 2020