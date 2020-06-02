Ex-President Jerry John Rawlings has made a condemning assessment of President Donald Trump amid the continuing anti-racist protests in the United States of America over the murder of George Lloyd.
Mr Floyd, 46, died after a police officer pressed his knee into his neck for eight minutes despite saying ‘I can’t breath’.
His death has led to outrage and protests across the North American continent.
President Trump has, thus, been heavily criticised for his poor handling of the ongoing protests and for the statement he made that when the looting starts then the shooting starts.
Sharing his opinion, Mr Rawlings posted this on Twitter: