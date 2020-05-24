Founder and leader of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensa Otabil says 2020 will be remembered as the year the earth stood still.

This according to him, is because of the impact Covid-19 has had on nations, lives, and economies around the world.

According to the Pastor, the current generation [of people] will recount the impact of Covid-19 to latter generations because of the indelible mark left by coronavirus in the minds of all who witnessed it.

“It’s not so much the health hazard, because many of us will not have the virus. Many of us will never be affected healthwise but it is the economic and social impact that has severely disrupted all of us.”

Pastor Otabil who admitted that the world has been negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic said nations have been affected such that all who witnessed [the pandemic] will recount 2020 as the year everything came to a standstill.

“I’m sure that all of us will recount 2020 as a major watershed year. Our children and grandchildren will recount it for decades as the year the earth stood still, almost everything came to a standstill and we have been impacted tremendously by this virus.”

“You know, even if the virus had not come to this country, even if Ghana had no Covid-19 cases; the economic impact, the social impact, the impact on our economy [now] will probably be the same because we would be cut off from the rest of the world. We couldn’t do business as we would and there would be all kinds of disruptions”.

The fight against Covid-19 may never end as the World Health Organization and leaders of some countries [including Ghana’s Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman Manu] has cautioned that “we must learn to live with the virus because it has come to stay”

Currently over 5 million cases of Covid have been recorded around the world with over 300,000 deaths, yet there has been no vaccine or cure for the pandemic.

However, the Pastor is urging calm as he says despite the implication from the virus, God will see us through.

“So while we are concerned about the health hazard, its time for us to think about how to bounce back from the impact that it has had on us, on our jobs, on our businesses on our social interactions and our whole view of life. So much of what I say is to encourage you to know how to face life through this catastrophe that has befallen our world.”

“For many of us it may not seem like a great time in our lives but you know God uses all situations to work out his purposes and there is something he is doing behind the scenes to your advantage and although you may not see it, God is opening treasures to you.

“You have to get ready because you are about to encounter him in a supernatural way, in a powerful way that will make your life better than it has ever been before.”