National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu has called on political parties to avoid tendencies that have the potential of jeopardising the peaceful atmosphere in Ghana even as they prepare for the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Addressing a virtual Eid-ul-Fitr celebration at the studio of GBC, the National Chief Imam speaking through his spokesperson Shiek Aremeyaw Shaibu, also urged the Electoral Commission and other stakeholders to work towards a free, fair, and peaceful elections.

Even as government prepares to announce final roadmap to easing of remaining Covid-19 restrictions, the National Chief Imam used the occasion to appeal to President Akufo-Addo to consider disinfecting the mosques, churches and other places of worship before people are allowed in.

This according to him will stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The lockdown and restriction on social gathering according to the National Chief Imam, has “taught Muslims how to focus on the substance of worship of their Maker”.

In a trademark fashion, Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu said a prayer for the country, the president, the vice president, as well as all Ghanaians in and outside the country