founder of the Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin has reportedly healed a coronavirus (COVID-19) patient.

On 22nd May, 2020, in one of such interactive online services tagged “Dreams, Interpretations and Solutions, DIS”, which has since gone viral, Prophet Jeremiah received a video call from a middle-aged Californian woman, Tyeisha, who had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 disease and was being housed in a disease control isolation center. On further conversation with the patient, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin discovered that she had developed aggravating conditions such as:

– An inability to walk or use her legs, hence, restriction to bed and dependence on a wheelchair.

– Dependence on supplemental oxygen through Nasal Cannula (NC)

– A constant dry cough

The Man of God, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin immediately got a leading to pray and call forth the patient’s healing.

ALSO READ:

He prayed with her, shortly and also asked her to provide a mantle for him to pray on. In minutes, and through video call, a woman who was bed ridden and clinging to dear life, fully reliant on machines and assistance, took off her Nasal Cannula and began to breath without supplemental oxygen!

While the online congregation was still reeling in shock and singing the praises of God, Tyeisha obeyed the command of the prophet and stood up, regaining use of her legs! She walked about her room and even to the corridor, where other patients and caregivers were shocked to see her.

Tyeisha is one of millions of COVID-19 patients, and her story has been changed, miraculously, thanks to the God of Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin. Distance cannot defeat God, and neither can this pandemic.