The Inspector General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT) headed by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari, have arrested 20-year-old Ibrahim Abdullahi and 22-year-old Hassan Amadu over the murder of Kadade Abdullahi at Amana Maikasuwa Village in Kaduna State.

The 20-year-old cattle rustler and alleged kidnapper was nabbed after operatives of IRT attached to Operation Puff Adder, Kateri Annex, arrested a member of the 5-man gang that killed Kadede.

Upon being arrested and quizzed by the police, Ibrahim admitted belonging to a gang that specialised in robbery, kidnapping and cattle rustling. He also confessed to masterminding the robbery and killing of his elder brother because he is his father’s favourite.

Ibrahim said; “My father is married to four wives and has many children. I don’t know what is special about Kadade that our father wouldn’t ever take care of his other children without rubbing it on our faces that Kadade was special.

“I was sent to Arabic school in Kaduna, while only Kadade attended primary and secondary schools. My father said it was not necessary for other of his children to go to school because he wanted every one of us to become farmers. And yet, he was always the first person to insult and call us illiterates, saying we couldn’t speak English Language.

“How can I speak English Language when my father did not send me to school? I only learnt how to cultivate corn and rear cows. I had to get married to convince him that I was old enough to handle responsibilities.

“As soon as I got married, my father gave me only 20 cows and two plots of land. The reason I carried out the killing of my blood brother with the help of my gang members was because our father trusted my late brother much more than he trusts me. It is also because of the sum of N1, 700,000, which our father realised from selling his cattle. The money was kept with my brother.

“My brother sold some cows and made N1.7million and was making noise about it. My father was also very happy about it and asked him to keep the entire money. .

“We expected him to share the money. That day I was so broke and asked my father for money. He started insulting me and asked me to learn to be responsible like Kadade.



“I was so bitter and I immediately called a member of our gang, Haruna and told him about the money in my house. I asked them to come and also make sure that they kill my brother.



“Although I now regret my action but I thought that his death would make my father allow me to control some of his businesses. My father was devastated but I consoled him that it was Allah’s wish. .



“In the morning, I went to the bush to meet them and they told me that it was only N300,000 that they found with my brother. I collected N100,000 as my share since I was the one who brought the job.“