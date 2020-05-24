Zoomlion Ghana Limited on Friday begun the exercise of fumigating and disinfecting police facilities in the Upper East Region.

The five-day exercise, will cover police facilities in nine districts in the region.

The exercise is a collaboration between the Ghana Police Service and Zoomlion Ghana Limited, aimed at protecting the police and their publics from the deadly coronavirus (Covid-19).

Launching the exercise at the Upper East Regional Police Command, Bolga, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Osei Kwaku Ampofo-Osei, applauded the collaboration between government and Zoomlion in helping to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said, the exercise was necessary, looking at the devastating effects of the disease, adding that nine police officers in the region have contracted the disease.

The exercise, he explained, will go a long way to protect police officers, their families and the citizenry.

The commander called for the cooperation of the police in the region to aid in an effective.

In attendance were the Upper East Regional Commander, Deputy Upper East Regional Commander, ACP Alexander K. Amenyo, and other high ranking police officials in the region.

Immediately after the launch, the Zoomlion disinfection team moved into action, disinfecting the regional command and its environs.

Police facilities in the region expected to benefit from the exercise included Nangodi, Bongo, Tongo, Pwalugu, Gbane, Zuarungu, Navrongo station, Chiana station, Paga station Mieigu, and Sirigu stations.

The rest are police facilities in Sandema, Chuchuliga, Fumbisi, Bawku, Bawku Division, Pusiga, Binduri, Zebilla, Binaba, Sepeliga and Garu.

It would be recalled that the Ghana Police Service early this month engaged Zoomlion Ghana Limited to fumigate and disinfect all 1,249 facilities of the service in the country.

The exercise formed part of efforts by the police service to contain the spread of the COVID-19.

It covers police training schools, police stations, barracks, markets, offices and cells.

The scope of work included cleaning of surroundings, fumigation against bed-bugs at training schools and the disinfection of all police facilities.