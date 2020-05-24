Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is thanking Allah for the gift of life inspite of the coronavirus pandemic as Muslim across the world mark Eid ul Fitr today.

“In-spite of the restrictions, it has been a fulfilling spiritual exercise and I pray to the Almighty Allah to reward our sacrifices during the holy month of Ramadan and also bless our nation” he said in a video message released on his Instagram page together with his wife, Samira Bawumia.

As government put in place measures to control the pandemic, Dr. Bawumia urged Muslim to pray for Ghana to win the fight against the virus.

“As we continue to observe the coronavirus restrictions and guidelines by celebrating Eid ul Fitr at home with our families, let us continue to pray for our families, loved ones and our dear nation.”

“Together with my wife, Samira and the family, we wish you all Barka da Sallah. Eid Mubarak!”