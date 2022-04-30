MTN Ghana has donated cash and some assorted items to the National Chief Imam, Dr Sheikh Usumanu Nuhu Sharabutu, ahead of celebrating this year’s Eid al-Fitr.

This year, the telecom company has spent in excess of GH¢60,000 to support the Chief Imam and the Muslim community in the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr.

At the donation made at the residence of the National Chief Imam, MTN Ghana presented a cheque of GH¢10,000 to His Eminence Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu plus a big ram, and Airtime worth GH¢1,000.

Other items donated include 15 bags of rice, 10 cartons of vegetable oil, 40 packs of mineral water, 15 packs of soft drinks, 10 trays of tin milk, 4 boxes of milo, 5 bags of sugar, and 2 boxes of teabags.

General Manager for Regional Sales who led the MTN Ghana team, Mohammed Abubakar said the donation today goes to affirm his outfit’s appreciation to the Chief Imam and the Muslim community for the support, patronage and loyalty to MTN.

“May Allah, the Most Gracious and Most Merciful, bestow on the Chief Imam and our households, good health, prosperity and total peace throughout the year. May He grant you and your families’ abundant grace and holiness now and always,” Mohammed Abubakar prayed.

He further charged the Muslim community to be measured in the celebrations and also adhere to all the COVID-19 safety protocols.

On behave of the Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu thanked MTN Ghana for the gesture.

“We are profoundly grateful for this gesture that you have done. May Allah increase you. We must become kind and generous to the needy. Whatever Allah has given you, you must also give some to the poor.

Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu prayed for God’s blessings for the telecom giant to expand.

“Our hope is that God himself will reward you by advancing your company. May Allah strengthens you and may Allah give you peace and harmony,” he added.

Meanwhile, MTN Ghana had made similar donations to Regional Chief Imams in Ashanti, Western and Northern regions.