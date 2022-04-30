A 14-year-old boy Kofi Senyo Mensah has allegedly hanged himself at Assin Fosu Abisewa in the Central Region.



The incident happened on Thursday, April 28, 2022, around 11: pm when the form 3 student of Roman Catholic School left his room to urinate.



According to reports, Abodey hanged himself with a cloth tied on a cocoa tree.



The incident was reported to the Police who came to convey the body to St. Francis Hospital in Assin Fosu.



According to Police, they have commenced investigations and have appealed to residents to provide information to help the case.



Meanwhile, residents suspect foul play and want the police to investigate the incident thoroughly in order to fish out the culprit if any.