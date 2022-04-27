Nigeria’s secret police have warned of possible bomb attacks during celebrations for Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement, spokesperson Peter Afunanya said the Department of State Services (DSS) had uncovered a plot by suspected gangs to carry out attacks on critical infrastructure, places of worship and recreation centres.

The warning comes after recent explosions at bars in the north-eastern states of Taraba and Yobe that killed several people.

A splinter faction of Boko Haram known as Islamic State West Africa Province (Iswap) said it carried out the attacks.