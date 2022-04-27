Delighted Ann Kenrick found her late husband’s wedding ring 37 years after he lost it in their back garden.

Ann, 90, was weeding around the base of an old apple tree when she found the ring.

Ann, whose husband Peter died 22 years ago, said:“I never thought I’d find it after 37 years.

“It’s a big garden – I don’t know whether you would call it a fluke or a miracle. I’m surprised and happy.”

Peter, who she wed in 1953, lost the wedding band in the garden of their home in Looe, Cornwall, in 1985.

Mother-of-seven Ann said he would have been as surprised as her when she found it on Saturday.

She said: “It didn’t look at all like a wedding ring – it looked like a dirty piece of bent metal.

“I looked at it and thought, ‘No, it couldn’t be’. When I was telling a friend about it I got a bit choked up.”

She plans to get it repaired and wear it as a necklace.

Son Bob Kenrick, 57, said: “Mum was over the moon.”