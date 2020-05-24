Ghana’s former first family, Flt. Lt JJ Rawlings and his wife Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, have congratulated Muslims for a successful Ramadan.

In a solidarity message, the Rawlingses said: “We commend the Muslim community for their commitment to the protocols instituted by government to stem the spread of Covid-19 and urge that as we offer our prayers to Allah today, we seek his grace to heal us of the afflictions of the virus.”

Below is the full message:

It is an honour once again for Nana and I to join the Muslim community to celebrate Eid ul Fitr.

Today’s celebration is devoid of the usual congregation of Muslims at various communities to offer prayers and later to celebrate the successful conclusion of the month of fasting with get-togethers, because of the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and its social distancing protocols.

We commend the Muslim community for their commitment to the protocols instituted by government to stem the spread of Covid-19 and urge that as we offer our prayers to Allah today, we seek his grace to heal us of the afflictions of the virus.

We also urge all Muslims to endeavour to adhere strictly to the social distancing and hygiene protocols as we celebrate, so we can combat this crises together.

Nana and I congratulate National Chief Imam, Sheikh Nuhu Sharabutu and the entire Muslim community on the successful conclusion of the sacrificial month of fasting.

Eid Mubarak!