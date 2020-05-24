Former President John Dramani Mahama has wished for protection for all Muslims in Ghana as the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end.

Despite their inability to converge at mosques due to ongoing measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Islamic sect in Ghana was relentless in going through the month-long rite without the usual congregation to worship.

In marking Eid-Al-Fitr, Mr Mahama on May 23 prayed for the protection and good health for the citizenry as the government grapples with solutions to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in a post on Twitter also advised celebrants top observe social distancing protocols while commemorating the day.

