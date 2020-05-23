A video of Ghanaian female rapper, Eno Barony, leading an incredible worship session which stunned Kidi and other patrons has emerged online.

This comes after the raging rap beef between herself, Sista Afia, and Freda Rhymz as to who is the female rap goddess.

The service was during United Kingdom-Ghanaian based Rev Dr Abbeam Danso, founder of God’s Solution Centre’s live worship session dubbed ‘Let’s Worship’.

She stunned worshipers which included highlife and afrobeats singer-songwriter, Kidi as she sang old Ghanaian gospel ‘Kyer3 me W’akwan’ in a solemn manner.

Taking to Instagram to post the video, Rev Abbeam captioned it “God is great.”

The video has since attracted many followers and fans to commend the rapper on her versatility.

Watch the video below: