A video has emerged of renowned Ghanaian highlife and afrobeat singer-songwriter Dennis Nana Dwamena, popularly known as KiDi, leading a church group in worship.

The programme in question is believed to be organised by Rev Dr Abbeam Danso, founder of God’s Solution Centre.

The was posted by the official youtube account of COP [Church of Pentecost] – Ashaiman Area Music.

Present at the programme where Kidi performed his class art was a blend of secular musicians such as Wendy Shay and her manager, Bullet as well as Rev Dr Abbeam Danso himself.

Those present at the event looked shocked as the secular musician ministered gospel songs such as Be Magnified by Don Moen and other captivating local worship songs such as Wona Ye Twen Wo.

The video has since been trending as social media users are of the view that the secular artiste has led individuals in worship to God even better than many gospel artistes do in these days.

The song was performed in a solemn-but-captivating manner and punctuated with deep spiritual lines that should be able to draw any worshipper closer to his God.

Watch Kidi as he performed in the attached video above.