Jordan Ayew has equalled Anthony Yeboah’s Premier League goalscoring record after scoring the only goal as Crystal Palace pipped Watford by a lone goal.

Jordan registered his eighth goal of the season on Saturday at the Selhurst Park.

The goal has made him go joint with Tony Yeboah who played in the Premier League in the 1990’s with Leeds United on 24 goals as the greatest Ghanaian scorers in the Premier League history.

The former Swansea City and Aston Villa forward per his scoring record this season has been Ghana’s best player in Europe and may surpass Yeboah and emerge as the sole highest Ghanaian scorer in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Michael Essien and Asamoah Gyan also have 17 and 10 goals, respectively, in the Premier League.

Below are the top five Ghanaian scorers in the Premier League history:

1. Anthony Yeboah – 24 goals

2. Jordan Ayew – 24 goals

3. Andre Ayew – 21 goals

4. Michael Essien – 17 goals

5. Asamoah Gyan – 10 goals

Jordan Ayew’s career in the Premier League

2015-16 – 30 appearances – 7 goals (Aston Villa)

2016-17 – 14 appearances – 1 goal (Swansea)

2017-18 – 36 appearances – 7 goals (Swansea)

2018-19 – 20 appearances – 1 goal (Crystal Palace [loan])

2019-20 – 27 appearances – 8 goals (Crystal Palace) – **current season