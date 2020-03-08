Patrick Osei Agyemang and Bringt Kankam Boadu have arrived in England ahead of the launch of the Independence game at the Hive Stadium in London.

ProBall International LTD, organisers of the Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko game will use the opportunity to formally talk about the matchday activities, ticketing, security arrangements, broadcasting coverage and other important details.

Fredrick Moore, the Cheif Executive Officer of Hearts of Oak and George Amoako, the Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko are also in London for the launch.

The launch will officially pave way for the much-anticipated historic game to take place on April 11.

The game which was initially scheduled for March 7 was pushed further due to circumstances beyond the organizers.

The match is being used as part of Ghana’s 63rd Independence Anniversary.

Other journalists that joined the two Multimedia Group Limited (Patrick Osei Agyemang aka Countryman Songo and Bright Kankam Boadu) are Dan Kwaku Yeboah of Peace FM and Saddick Adams of Angel FM.

All set for Tomorrow’s Launch of Kotoko vs Hearts at Barnet Stadium.ogyaaaa pic.twitter.com/euGfznzwjN — Patrick Osei-Agyeman (@countrymansongo) March 8, 2020

The official travel agent of the game, Africa Origin Travel and Sports Tourism have also aided in transporting some Ghanaian media personnel to the UK to report on the launch.