While the much-talked-about MediFella marriage ceremony has been in the news for obvious reasons, the groom of the day, Medikal, has given more oxygen to social media discussions around the wedding.

This time, it’s the his oversized shoes that has hit the internet through a video believed to have been posted by him.

Apart from the fact that the shoes appeared oversized, Medikal’s decision to immediately pull down the video in which there was a close-up shot of the shoe has arisen eyebrows.

It is believed that the groom pulled down the video when criticisms begun to arise about the shoe’s size.

Those who have shared their opinions about the shoes believe they were too large for such an occasion like his traditional marriage.

Watch video of the shoes below: