An articulator truck has been involved in accident on the Accra-Kumasi high, completely blocking the road to vehicular movement.

The accident occurred at the Nnadieso on Sunday afternoon, leaving many travelers from both ends of the road stranded.

Local reports say some of the passengers have been compelled to disembark from their vehicles in order to walk to the other end of the road in search of vehicles to help them continue their journeys.

Below are photos of the accident and the truck:

More soon…