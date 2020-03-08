An African-American woman was almost in tears when she met Senator Joe Biden, probably, for the first time in her life.

The yet-to-be-identified woman was all over Biden as she told the Democrat, Joe, Joe Biden, I love you; I love you, I’ve always loved you.

Her words were followed by a warn hug as an equally-excited Biden was all smile.

Joe Biden then asked the woman for a photo while thanking her for the hug.

Even more fascinating about the meeting was how long it took the woman to find her phone as she appeared to be star-struck by Biden’s presence and hug.

The video will however not end without the woman taking a swipe at United States President and Leader of the Republican Party, Donald Trump.

The woman who obviously is neither a fan of Trump nor his policies said in the video: We’ve got to get that idiot out of office, amidst laughter from lookers on.

Watch the video below: