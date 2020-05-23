Fans of Nigerian musicians, Wizkid and Davido, are attacking the ‘African Giant’, Burna Boy, after he shared a post on his Snapchat to jab the ‘Dami Duro’ hitmaker.

His jab comes after Davido took to his social media page to describe himself and colleague singer Wizkid as “the greatest of all time.”

Burna Boy, reacting to Davido’s assertion in a now-deleted post, said:

You cannot play football, everybody knows you cannot play football and you are an embarrassment to the team but your daddy bought the football team.

Although the ‘African Giant’ crooner did not mention any name, people easily deciphered the meaning, hence called him out on Twitter.

One Twitter user said: Burna Boy needs to accept that some people are better than him. Plenty people sef. Na so life be. And no be fight. Give it 5 years, a few fresh kids might ‘dethrone’ Davido and Wizkid. Life is turn by turn[SIC].

Another enraged fan, who took offence at Burna Boy’s post, said:

Burna subbing Davido about his father’s money is the same boy sampling Fela up & down. If he wants to test his mettle. Let him organize a free show & let Davido organize a show and charge 2,000 gate fee. We all know who’s gonna sell out despite the handicap. Who is Burna again?[SIC].

Check out more reactions below:

Burna Boy is the



* Only artist In Africa to have a certified song in two different albums



* Only artist in Africa to have two songs certified in Europe.



* African artist with most top 20 entries on UK charts.



* African artist with the most streamed album



African Giant 🦍 pic.twitter.com/JEZqEAUBFQ — Burna Boy Voice (@BurnaBoyVoice) May 20, 2020

I just hope the African giant realize pride is next to a fall pic.twitter.com/9dXjSpCV6I — samsmithjnr (@Smlpixel) May 22, 2020

If Burna Boy Made his comment because of Davido’s post, then it’s funny.



Everyone knows Davido’s dad tried to ruin his music career from the onset, Davido Hustled for everything he has today.



He may not be blessed vocally but Burna Boy can’t compete with his Discography pic.twitter.com/naHNNIDIaH — Olóyè! ☻ (@Ay_bkini) May 22, 2020

Burna Boy is like that friend that is good in his profession but hates seeing others in that profession excel. He knows fully well that the progress of others is not affecting his, but no, he will rather die than hate. First it was Mayorkun, now Davido. pic.twitter.com/JHaDdf9sfV — 9jaSavage ✞ ✞ (@iam__remy) May 22, 2020

Burna wey use Fela styles get small relevant dey accuse Davido?



The same Davido that hustle his way up without depending on his mom and her past connect?



The same Davido wey don help more than one musician enter stardom?



The same Davido abi another one? pic.twitter.com/bR37HAm0mN — Akinpelumi Akinboye (@theakinakinboye) May 22, 2020

Burna boy is just pure Childish. We clearly know he is referring to Davido and that's fuckt up. Davido worked his way to the top. He should stop disrespecting people. pic.twitter.com/22aF9JLuTw — KADUNA KING🇳🇬 (@TBoywonder) May 22, 2020