A 20-year-old robber, Yakubu Musah, has been shot by the Sawla police patrol team at Gbangbandori on the Sawla-Wa highway in the Savannah region.

Checks by Adom News indicated that he was part of a three-man gang that opened fire on a cargo truck with goods traveling to Wa on Saturday morning.

20 -year-old Yakubu Musah

The Sawla District Police Commander, ASP De-Graft Adjei, speaking in an interview, said the incident happened while three policemen where on patrol.

“The robbers opened fire on the police car which was next to the cargo, the police returned fire and shot Musah in his left leg while his accomplices escaped but he has given out their names to aid in investigation,” he said.

Retrieved items

He added that a locally manufactured gun, live cartridges and empty ones exhausted in the shooting were retrieved at the time of arrest.

Meanwhile, the suspect, who has been arrested, is undergoing treatment at the Sawla Polyclinic under police supervision.