Police at Baatsona have arrested four persons, including a lady they suspected were trading in dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, popularly known as ‘wee.’

According to the Head of Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Efia Tenge, the suspects were arrested upon a tip-off.

She said 138 slabs in 66 parcels of the suspected narcotic drugs were found hidden in an uncompleted building with a mini bus retrieved at the time of arrest.

“Our investigations indicated they were trading in the substance suspected to be Indian hemp, so we are detaining them and will send samples for forensic examination to aid our investigations,” she explained.

The suspects, who have been identified as Foli Emmanuel, Juliet Asempapa, George Dzamesi, and Prosper Tibo, were arrested at Hydrofoam Estate.