The Sunyani Covid-19 Taskforce has called on drinking bar operators in the Sunyani East and West Municipalities to stop operating to avoid arrest and prosecution.

Superintendent Haruna Alhassan, the Taskforce Commander, gave the warning following the arrest of nine persons, including two drinking bar operators who flouted the Coronavirus (Covid-19) directives, protocols and restrictions in Sunyani.

In an interview with GNA on Thursday, Supt. Alhassan wondered why some people did not see “the pandemic as real and deadly” and expressed surprise that “some educated persons who are supposed to know better and assist in educating others are rather apathetic to the coronavirus directives”.

He said there has been a number of instances where a medical doctor, a nurse, a teacher and even fellow security services personnel have had verbal exchanges with some of the members of the Taskforce whose only duty is to ensure the adherence to the social and physical distancing protocols to stem the spread of the pandemic.

Supt. Alhassan expressed worry that some drinking bar operators in both municipalities are still operating, particularly in the night and violating the social and physical distancing and mask-wearing protocols, despite several reminders and warnings to desist from such activities.

He said in spite of the continuous education and sensitization through one-on-one interaction in the markets and on local radio stations and community information centres within the Municipalities, “some individuals still claim they have not heard about the outbreak and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Supt. Alhassan said “wearing nose masks in public places are now compulsory and people caught flouting this directive would be sent to the courts.“