The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has presented food items to some Muslim communities ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr celebration this weekend.

In what has been a routine practice for the former president even before he became a Member of Parliament in 1996, Mr Mahama asked the National Zongo Caucus Coordinator of the NDC, Alhaji Mohammed Coolie Younger, to distribute the items to the various Muslim groupings.

The beneficiaries include the office of the National Chief Imam, Al-Sunna, Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, the Shia, Council of Muslims Organisations and other underprivileged Muslims.

The items presented were made up of 600 bags of rice, 600 food boxes and 100 boxes of cooking oil.