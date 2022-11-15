A suspected highway robber has been gunned down by armed police on the Accra -Yeji Highway.

According to a Police situational report, the deceased suspect who is yet to be identified is believed to be part of a gang of four armed robbers on an operation in Ejura on November 13 2022.

However, upon the arrival of OA bus with registration number GT5326- 17 on the scene of the robbery at the Ejura and Dromankuma curve, Corporal Oduro Fred who was onboard as an escort opened fire at the armed robbers who attempted to rob passengers in their bus.

Three of the Armed Robbers escaped but one was hit by the bullet of Corporal Oduro.

Police in Ejura were contacted and they proceeded to the scene. Upon their arrival, they found a male Fulani aged about 21 with gun wounds on his left knee, thigh and stomach lying dead.

They retrieved a knife, stick, a bag containing SQ mobile phone, cash of GHS 260 and Arabic inscription on white papers.

The dead body has since been deposited at the Mampong Government Hospital mortuary.