A 25-year old suspected armed robber, only known as Musah, has been gunned down by police in a crossfire at Nakwaba, a suburb of the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah region.

A second suspect is said to be on the run after robbing a charcoal burner, Adam Fuseini of his motor cycle.

Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District Police Commander, Adjei Degraft Armah, who confirmed the incident, said his men on duty received a complaint from the victim and traced to the scene only to be met with gunshots from the suspects resulting in the death of one of them.

The district commander also dispelled suggestions by a section of the community that robberies are becoming rampant in the area, adding that robberies are rather on the decline.

The deceased has since been deposited at the Bole Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.