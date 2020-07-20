Mubarak Wakssso had his first stint with the Black Stars in 2012 and has since played 58 matches and scored 12 goals for the national team.

Astonishingly, some years ago, he lived around Sam Jonah Estate in Obuasi where he played with his area guys just at the time his God-given talent was realized.

Some of the guys used to mock at him because he was viewed as not having a pleasant look at the time. Wakaso used to wear torn clothes and slippers to school.

He walked desperately on the street to train, looking hungry most of the time but was determined to actualize his dream and talent.

His peers in the neighbourhood will often joke around him but little did they know that as the elders say, since the tail of a cow could not remain on its buttocks forever, it will not remain in the hands of the fetish priest perpetually, today his affluence and opulence is far advanced than any of his mockers.

I remember when he said in an interview with my producer, Enoch Manu, popularly known as Sergio Manucho that: “by God’s grace, I have space in my home so I train indoors in the era of Covid-19”.

Mubarak Wakaso finally left Accra on Thursday for the commencement of a new career with Jiangsu Suning, six months after he was supposed to have joined the Chinese Super League side.

Interestingly the Chinese billionaire got their private jet in amalgamation with a special permission from the Ghanaian authorities to allow the midfielder fly out despite the closure of our borders over the Covid-19 pandemic.

I urge you not to look down on people today because you don’t know what tomorrow holds.

The 29-year-old native of Tamale spent the better part of his career in Spain with Elche in 2008 before leaving for Villareal, Espanyol, Las Palmas, Granada and Alaves, respectively.

One lesson we can have from the story of Wakaso is that you must at all times have a clear conscience in life and don’t give up on your dreams when u still have life.