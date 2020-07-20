The Electoral Commission (EC) has described as untrue reports it prevented some party agents of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) from observing the Voters Registration Exercise at the Tepa Senior High School (SHS) and Prempeh College in the Ashanti region.

The EC said in line with laid down procedures, it informed all political parties about the planned exercise and requested to have their agents at the centres in the schools.

The Commission, in a statement, said in the case of the Tepa SHS, it made available 16 kits for the exercise.

It said as part of measures taken by the school to protect the students against COVID-19, the authorities limited the agents for each political party to two, with the consent of the NDC and the New Patriotic Party.

The Commission said midway through the registration process, the NDC expressed dissatisfaction with the number of their party agents present and, consequently, requested to have an agent monitor each kit.

