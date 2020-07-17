The police announced on Friday, July 17 that the bodies were retrieved from the Oda River

The bodies of the two police officers, suspected to have drowned while chasing some armed robbers at Krobo, a suburb of Obuasi in the Ashanti region, have been retrieved.

The police announced on Friday, July 17 that the bodies were retrieved from the Oda River.

The officers – Lance Corporals Stephen Kyeremeh and Amedius Akwesi Boateng – reportedly drowned after chasing the suspected robbers.

READ ALSO:

The robbers are said to have crossed the Oda River.

In a determined effort to grab them, reports say, the police officers also crossed the river.

But the robbers escaped.