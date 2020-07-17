The bodies of the two police officers, suspected to have drowned while chasing some armed robbers at Krobo, a suburb of Obuasi in the Ashanti region, have been retrieved.

The police announced on Friday, July 17 that the bodies were retrieved from the Oda River.

The officers – Lance Corporals Stephen Kyeremeh and Amedius Akwesi Boateng – reportedly drowned after chasing the suspected robbers.

The robbers are said to have crossed the Oda River.

In a determined effort to grab them, reports say, the police officers also crossed the river.

But the robbers escaped.