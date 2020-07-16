Two police officers identified as Lance Corporal Akwasi Boateng and Stephen Kyeremeh are said to have drown in the Oda River situated at Korbro in the Obuasi Municipality in the Ashanti Region.

The two officers, according to reports, were in pursuit of some suspected criminals in the area when the canoe ferrying them capsized.

One of the missing police officers

The criminals, during their pursuit were believed to have crossed the river to the other side leaving the officers with no choice than follow them with the canoe which capsized midway through the chase.

The Oda River is said to be as big as River Pra and River Offin and serves as Ghana Water Company Limited’s source of treated water for the Obuasi Municipality.

More details on this story to follow soon…