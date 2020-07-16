Linda Acquah, mother of 2-year-old girl crushed to death by a vehicle on the Kasoa-Semanhyia road stretch in the Central Region, says she is unable to sleep because her daughter’s voice wouldn’t still rings in her ear.

The traumatized mother, speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show on Thursday, said images of her daughter’s crushed head oozing with blood appear whenever she closes her eyes.

The images, she told show host, Chief Jerry Forson, has robbed her of sleep as even in sleeping pills have proved to be non-beneficial.

“I can’t sleep and can’t stop thinking about my little Mimi. I hear her voices in my head and it is has become very difficult for me. Ever since the issue occurred, I have taken in sleeping tablets to help me sleep but I still can’t,” she said.

A broken Linda said though her family is still in shock over the incident, she takes solace in the fact that she is in the bosom of the Lord.

She expressed gratitude to Adom FM for the swift response when the matter broke out and the support received so far.

Meanwhile, the suspect driver has been granted Ghc 20,000 bail with two sureties by the Ofaajor Circuit.

Listen to the traumatised woman in the audio above: