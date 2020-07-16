CEO Network Ghana has made a second donation of GH₵ 150,000 to the Covid-19 National Trust Fund.

The donation forms part of a targeted sum of one million Ghana cedis it is raising to support the national fight against Covid-19.

In a brief presentation ceremony at the Jubilee House, founder and chief executive of the network, Ernest De-Graft Egyir reminded the Trustees that “The Network has already donated GH₵200, 000, so this second donation brings the total contribution to GHC 350,000.”

He further assured that they will return to augment their contribution.

Receiving the donation, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the National Covid-19 Trust Fund, Justice Sophia Akuffo expressed gratitude to the Network and its member CEOs for their benevolence.

Justice Akuffo revealed that the initial expectation of the Trustees was that they were going to round up their work within a relatively short period.

However, they have realised that the needs are enormous and would require further assistance from the public.

The donations constitute the second phase of the network’s campaign dubbed “CEO Covid-19: Stop the Spread.”

The first part of the campaign was a preventive and proactive call urging topmost CEOs, government officials, diplomats, board directors and leaders to step up and lead boldly to ensure that the nation overcomes the scourge of the virus in the shortest possible time.

The CEO Network is a coalition of over 200 business leaders that connect with the purpose of improving and promoting good business and professional ethics.

Every year, the network and its partners organize Ghana’s foremost business conference, Ghana CEO Summit. The 5th edition of the summit will be launched when the nation reins in the Covid-19 pandemic.