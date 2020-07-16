Pro-democracy group, Ghana Action for Progressive Democratic Thinkers (GAPDET) has lauded the nomination of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer.

The group in a press release Tuesday said the nomination of the first female Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast is “timely” and Godly.

GAPDET has given recognition to what it has described as the “enormous contributions made by Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman in the circles of academia, national development and politics over the years.”

“We have no doubt that Ghanaians will give them [John Dramani Mahama] the mandate to bring the needed development to the people of Ghana,” the statement signed by GAPDET President, Francis Atayure Abirigo read.

The NDC Presidential Candidate, John Dramani Mahama nominated his former appointee and former Education Minister, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate this month.

While the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has attacked the selection, GAPDET believes the nomination is timely and appropriate.

“GAPDET wishes to express its gratitude to the former president H. E. John Mahama and the leadership of the NDC for the decisiveness, wisdom and forward-thinking manner it went about the selection process.”

“Indeed, having considered the pedigree and performance of Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman as Vice-Chancellor and Education Minister critically, this group has no doubt that given the opportunity she will be one of the best running mates and vice presidents in contemporary times,” the group said.

“We believe that John Mahama backed by the female professor makes the NDC presidential team a solid one going into the 2020 General Election and that should be good news for their party,” GAPDET continued.

The group has referred all the individuals who have cast doubt on the ability of Professor Opoku-Agyemang to assess the two-term of the first democratic elected female President of Africa and former Liberian President, H. E. Ellen Sirleaf Johnson.

“She led that country successfully for two consecutive terms and helped the citizens to wake up from their slumber,” GAPDET said.