Parents of a 2-year-old girl are still struggling to come to terms with the death of their daughter after she was crushed by a vehicle in Kasoa-Semanhyia in the Central Region.

Mimi, as she is affectionately called was crushed by a Tundra vehicle to death while playing with her 6-year-old brother right in front of their house.

Father of the little girl, Emmanuel Acquah, giving the harrowing and chilling account of how his daughter was killed on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, said he was at work when he received a distress call that his daughter had been ran over by a vehicle.

“I had to call my father to check out what exactly was happening only for me to get there and be told that my daughter had been sent to the morgue,” he said amid tears.

He said his 6-year-old son who witnessed the incident, said the driver was not aware he had ran over his daughter.

Recounting fond memories he had with her daughter, the traumatized father said the popular phrases he used with her daughter was Mimi bi y3 guy to elicit the respond Me papa bi y3 guy, from her.

“She will always tell me to buy her yoghurt when coming back from work; she was lively, lovely and fun to be with,” he said amid tears.

The late little Mimi

Mother of the little girl who could also not hold back her tears, said she was out buying foodstuffs in the market when she received the call about the incident.

“I don’t know how I got to the hospital from the market but a doctor at the hospital initially prevented me from entering the ward where she was being treated,” she said.

The distraught parents called on the authorities to help them seek justice for their daughter, as the driver who allegedly killed her has been granted bail without recourse to them.

