A father of the one of the four kidnapped Takoradi girls who have been declared dead by the police still does not believe the account of law enforcement authorities.

After two years, Alexander Koranchie says there is no way his daughter, Priscilla Mantsebea Koranchie is dead, despite the police confirming that human remains retrieved from a suspect’s home matches the girls’ DNA.

Speaking with JoyNews’ Ina-Thalia Quansah outside the Sekondi High Court on Tuesday where the trial of two suspects in the case is ongoing, Mr Koranchie said the police can have their opinion, he has his.

Alexander Koranchie

“My opinion is that my child is alive maybe she is alive somewhere because I have reservations about the bones they came to collect.

“I only pray to God that if my daughter is live somewhere he should bring her,” he added.

Commenting on the suspects conceding that they committed the crime, Mr Koranchie said “if per their own conviction, they have accepted that they have killed my daughter, then the law should deal with them.”

A relative of Ruth Abeka also cast doubts on the police’ account.

Emmanuel Ansah Cobbina said there is no way his granddaughter is dead. He is certain she is still alive.

He told Ina-Thalia the police administration has not been truthful to the families.

“The police and the State are not telling us the truth. The police are telling lies, the IGP is telling lies. I know my child, they are lying. The police know where our children are but they just want to frustrate the parents.

“Whatever they are doing today, they will reap tomorrow – the police and the Attorney General. They are lying to the public. The police know where our children are so they should bring them,” he said.

Priscilla Blessing Bentum, 21, Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie, 18; Ruth Love Quayson 18, and Ruth Abeka were victims of a kidnapping and murdering syndicate in Takoradi, police have said.

All four girls disappeared on separate occasions when the left home in 2018.

Two suspects – Sam Udoetuk Wills and John Orji – are standing trial for their murder.

During Tuesday’s proceedings, the suspects complained to the court presided over by Justice Richard Adjei-Frimpong that they had no legal representation.

The judge stressing the need for the two to be represented legally said he would write to the Legal Aid Scheme to provide them with lawyers.

The case has been adjourned to July 29, 2020.